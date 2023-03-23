Heading into a matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (35-37), the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 23 at Smoothie King Center.

The Hornets' last contest on Monday ended in a 115-109 victory against the Pacers. In the Hornets' win, Kelly Oubre Jr. led the team with 28 points (adding three rebounds and zero assists).

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Martin SF Out Knee 5.0 3.4 1.6 LaMelo Ball PG Out For Season Ankle 23.3 6.4 8.4 Mark Williams C Out Thumb 8.2 6.4 0.4

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: Out (Hamstring), Jose Alvarado: Out (Tibia)

Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSE

Hornets Season Insights

The Hornets score an average of 111.3 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 113.0 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Charlotte is 16-13 when it scores more than 113.0 points.

In their past 10 games, the Hornets are scoring 102.8 points per contest, 8.5 fewer points than their season average (111.3).

Charlotte makes 1.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.6 (27th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.3.

The Hornets rank 26th in the NBA with 109.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 22nd defensively with 113.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -9 225

