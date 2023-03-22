The Charlotte 49ers (21-14) host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (23-13) at Ocean Center on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the game.

Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has gone over in 13 of its 27 games with a set total (48.1%).

The 49ers' ATS record is 17-13-0 this season.

Eastern Kentucky (17-10-0 ATS) has covered the spread 56.7% of the time, 6.3% more often than Charlotte (17-13-0) this year.

Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charlotte 66.8 145.7 62.4 136 129.3 Eastern Kentucky 78.9 145.7 73.6 136 148.7

Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends

Charlotte has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the 49ers have hit the over five times.

The 49ers put up 66.8 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 73.6 the Colonels allow.

Charlotte is 6-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charlotte 17-13-0 13-17-0 Eastern Kentucky 17-10-0 11-16-0

Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky Home/Away Splits

Charlotte Eastern Kentucky 11-4 Home Record 14-2 5-8 Away Record 5-10 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

