Wednesday's contest between the Charlotte 49ers (21-14) and Eastern Kentucky Colonels (23-13) matching up at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 70-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charlotte, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on March 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 70, Eastern Kentucky 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-2.5)

Charlotte (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

Charlotte is 17-13-0 against the spread this season compared to Eastern Kentucky's 17-10-0 ATS record. The 49ers have gone over the point total in 13 games, while Colonels games have gone over 11 times. In the past 10 contests, Charlotte has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Eastern Kentucky has gone 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers' +154 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.8 points per game (305th in college basketball) while allowing 62.4 per contest (17th in college basketball).

Charlotte is 348th in the country at 27.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 28.4 its opponents average.

Charlotte knocks down 8 three-pointers per game (103rd in college basketball) while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc (26th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.7 per game while shooting 33.6%.

The 49ers rank 58th in college basketball with 98.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 189th in college basketball defensively with 91.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Charlotte has committed 9.7 turnovers per game (20th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.4 (311th in college basketball).

