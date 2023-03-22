How to Watch Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (23-13) carry a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the Charlotte 49ers (21-14), who have won three straight as well. It starts at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Charlotte Stats Insights
- The 49ers have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Colonels have averaged.
- Charlotte has put together a 17-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Colonels are the rebounding team in the nation, the 49ers rank 352nd.
- The 49ers' 66.8 points per game are 6.8 fewer points than the 73.6 the Colonels give up to opponents.
- When Charlotte gives up fewer than 78.9 points, it is 17-12.
Charlotte Home & Away Comparison
- At home Charlotte is scoring 70.3 points per game, 5.7 more than it is averaging away (64.6).
- The 49ers are giving up fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than away (65.7).
- Beyond the arc, Charlotte drains more treys on the road (8.9 per game) than at home (8.1), and shoots a higher percentage away (39.2%) than at home (38.5%).
Charlotte Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/18/2023
|Western Carolina
|W 65-56
|Ocean Center
|3/20/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 76-65
|Ocean Center
|3/21/2023
|Radford
|W 63-56
|Ocean Center
|3/22/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Ocean Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.