The New York Rangers (41-19-10) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they face the Carolina Hurricanes (45-15-8) at home on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Favorite Underdog Total
Rangers (-110) Hurricanes (-110) 6

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Hurricanes Betting Insights

  • The Hurricanes have won three of the nine games they have played while the underdog this season.
  • This season Carolina has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Hurricanes have a 52.4% chance to win.
  • Carolina has played 34 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank)
235 (11th) Goals 225 (15th)
189 (7th) Goals Allowed 175 (2nd)
50 (12th) Power Play Goals 46 (18th)
40 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 36 (5th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hurricanes with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

  • In its past 10 contests, Carolina has hit the over four times.
  • The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
  • In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are scoring 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.6.
  • The Hurricanes have the league's 15th-ranked scoring offense (225 total goals, 3.3 per game).
  • The Hurricanes have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 175 total, the second-fewest among NHL teams.
  • Their fourth-best goal differential is +50.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.