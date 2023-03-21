The Radford Highlanders (21-14) and the Charlotte 49ers (20-14) meet in a game with no set line at Ocean Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

Charlotte vs. Radford Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

49ers Betting Records & Stats

The 49ers have hit the over in 13 of their 30 games with a set total (43.3%).

Charlotte has gone 17-13-0 ATS this season.

Radford (14-14-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 6.7% less often than Charlotte (17-13-0) this season.

Charlotte vs. Radford Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Radford 69.7 136.6 64.8 127.4 135.3 Charlotte 66.9 136.6 62.6 127.4 129.3

Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends

Charlotte is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.

The 49ers have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.

The 49ers' 66.9 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 64.8 the Highlanders give up.

When it scores more than 64.8 points, Charlotte is 14-3 against the spread and 15-4 overall.

Radford vs. Charlotte Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Radford 14-14-0 13-15-0 Charlotte 17-13-0 13-17-0

Charlotte vs. Radford Home/Away Splits

Radford Charlotte 10-3 Home Record 11-4 7-10 Away Record 5-8 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

