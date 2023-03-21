Top Charlotte Players to Watch vs. Radford - March 21
The Radford Highlanders (21-14) take on the Charlotte 49ers (20-14) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Ocean Center. DaQuan Smith of the Highlanders and Brice Williams of the 49ers are two players to watch in this game.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN2.
How to Watch Charlotte vs. Radford
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 21
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ocean Center
- Location: Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: ESPN2 | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV
Charlotte's Last Game
Charlotte was victorious in its previous game against Milwaukee, 76-65, on Monday. Williams was its top scorer with 25 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brice Williams
|25
|5
|4
|0
|3
|4
|Jackson Threadgill
|17
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Lu'Cye Patterson
|13
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
Charlotte Players to Watch
Aly Khalifa is putting up a team-leading 6.3 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 11.6 points and 2.7 assists, making 50% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
Williams is the 49ers' top scorer (14 points per game), and he delivers 1 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
Lu'Cye Patterson leads the 49ers in assists (2.8 per game), and produces 10.1 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Montre' Gipson gets the 49ers 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
The 49ers get 7.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Igor Milicic Jr..
Charlotte Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brice Williams
|17.2
|6.5
|1.6
|0.5
|1
|2
|Aly Khalifa
|13.3
|5.2
|1.8
|0.5
|0.6
|2.3
|Lu'Cye Patterson
|12
|3.1
|1.4
|0.8
|0.1
|0.7
|Montre' Gipson
|6.9
|3.2
|2.1
|0.9
|0
|1
|Igor Milicic Jr.
|5.9
|3.2
|0.6
|0.3
|0.6
|1.2
