Tuesday's contest at Ocean Center has the Radford Highlanders (21-14) squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers (20-14) at 9:30 PM ET (on March 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 67-65 win for Radford, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Charlotte vs. Radford Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Charlotte vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 67, Charlotte 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Charlotte vs. Radford

Computer Predicted Spread: Radford (-2.7)

Radford (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 132.2

Radford is 14-14-0 against the spread, while Charlotte's ATS record this season is 17-13-0. A total of 13 out of the Highlanders' games this season have gone over the point total, and 13 of the 49ers' games have gone over. Radford has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in the last 10 games. Charlotte has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +147 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.9 points per game (300th in college basketball) and allow 62.6 per contest (18th in college basketball).

Charlotte ranks 348th in college basketball at 27.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 28.4 its opponents average.

Charlotte makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (92nd in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents.

Charlotte forces 10.5 turnovers per game (305th in college basketball) while committing 9.7 (20th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.