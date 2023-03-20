The No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (26-7) will try to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second round matchup against the No. 6 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (22-10) on Monday at Value City Arena, tipping off at 4:00 PM.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

North Carolina vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Tar Heels average just 0.7 more points per game (68.9) than the Buckeyes give up (68.2).

North Carolina is 15-1 when it scores more than 68.2 points.

Ohio State is 17-0 when it gives up fewer than 68.9 points.

The 80.7 points per game the Buckeyes score are 21.2 more points than the Tar Heels allow (59.5).

Ohio State has a 23-4 record when putting up more than 59.5 points.

North Carolina is 20-8 when allowing fewer than 80.7 points.

This season the Buckeyes are shooting 46.3% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Tar Heels give up.

North Carolina Schedule