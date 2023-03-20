How to Watch the Hornets vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte Hornets (22-50) will attempt to end a six-game home losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (32-39) on March 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Pacers.
Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 48.1% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.
- Charlotte has put together a 13-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank eighth.
- The Hornets put up an average of 111.2 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 118.3 the Pacers allow.
- When it scores more than 118.3 points, Charlotte is 13-4.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hornets score 109.9 points per game, 2.6 less than away (112.5). Defensively they concede 116.2 points per game at home, 2.6 less than away (118.8).
- In 2022-23 Charlotte is allowing 2.6 fewer points per game at home (116.2) than on the road (118.8).
- The Hornets average 0.4 more assists per game at home (25.1) than on the road (24.7).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
|LaMelo Ball
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|Mark Williams
|Out
|Thumb
