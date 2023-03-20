The No. 3 seed Duke Blue Devils (26-6) will take to the court against the No. 6 seed Colorado Buffaloes (24-8) on Monday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips off at 9:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes put up an average of 69.2 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 50.7 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

Colorado has put together a 22-5 record in games it scores more than 50.7 points.

Duke has a 24-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.2 points.

The 63.9 points per game the Blue Devils score are 5.2 more points than the Buffaloes give up (58.7).

Duke has an 18-0 record when scoring more than 58.7 points.

When Colorado gives up fewer than 63.9 points, it is 16-2.

This season the Blue Devils are shooting 39.3% from the field, only one% lower than the Buffaloes concede.

The Buffaloes' 41.5 shooting percentage from the field is 3.8 higher than the Blue Devils have conceded.

