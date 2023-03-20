Monday's game between the Duke Blue Devils (26-6) and the Colorado Buffaloes (24-8) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 64-58 based on our computer prediction, with Duke taking home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM on March 20.

Last time out, the Blue Devils won on Saturday 89-49 over Iona.

Duke vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Duke vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 64, Colorado 58

Duke Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies on January 26, the Blue Devils secured their best win of the season, a 66-55 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Devils are 8-6 (.571%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Duke is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Blue Devils are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26

57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5

44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 23) on January 1

77-62 at home over NC State (No. 24) on February 23

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes defeated the No. 8-ranked Utah Utes, 77-67, on January 6, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Buffaloes have 10 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Colorado has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1

71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils average 63.9 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while giving up 50.7 per contest (second in college basketball). They have a +423 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game.

With 60.2 points per game in ACC matchups, Duke is posting 3.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (63.9 PPG).

The Blue Devils are posting 69.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 63.5 points per contest.

At home, Duke is giving up 50.2 points per contest in 2022-23, the same number as it is allowing on the road.

In their last 10 games, the Blue Devils have been putting up 56.4 points per contest, an average that's significantly lower than the 63.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Colorado Performance Insights