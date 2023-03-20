Monday's game at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Duke Blue Devils (26-6) matching up with the Colorado Buffaloes (24-8) at 9:00 PM (on March 20). Our computer prediction projects a 64-58 win for Duke, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Blue Devils came out on top in their last matchup 89-49 against Iona on Saturday.

Duke vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Duke vs. Colorado Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Duke 64, Colorado 58

Duke Schedule Analysis

  • The Blue Devils' signature victory this season came against the Virginia Tech Hokies, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 4). The Blue Devils secured the 66-55 win at home on January 26.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Devils are 8-6 (.571%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.
  • When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Duke is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
  • The Blue Devils have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26
  • 57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5
  • 44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3
  • 63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 23) on January 1
  • 77-62 at home over NC State (No. 24) on February 23

Colorado Schedule Analysis

  • The Buffaloes defeated the No. 8-ranked Utah Utes, 77-67, on January 6, which goes down as their best win of the season.
  • The Buffaloes have 10 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.
  • Colorado has four wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6
  • 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27
  • 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13
  • 65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1
  • 71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10

Duke Performance Insights

  • The Blue Devils average 63.9 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while allowing 50.7 per outing (second in college basketball). They have a +423 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game.
  • In conference games, Duke averages fewer points per contest (60.2) than its season average (63.9).
  • Offensively, the Blue Devils have performed better when playing at home this season, scoring 69.1 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game in away games.
  • Duke is surrendering the same number of points when playing at home and in away games (50.2) this year.
  • The Blue Devils have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 56.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.5 points fewer than the 63.9 they've scored this year.

Colorado Performance Insights

  • The Buffaloes' +338 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.2 points per game (100th in college basketball) while giving up 58.7 per contest (47th in college basketball).
  • In Pac-12 action, Colorado has averaged 3.3 fewer points (65.9) than overall (69.2) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Buffaloes score 74.1 points per game. On the road, they score 65.1.
  • At home, Colorado concedes 59.2 points per game. On the road, it gives up 59.3.
  • Over their past 10 games, the Buffaloes are posting 66.5 points per contest, compared to their season average of 69.2.

