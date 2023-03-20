Monday's game at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Duke Blue Devils (26-6) matching up with the Colorado Buffaloes (24-8) at 9:00 PM (on March 20). Our computer prediction projects a 64-58 win for Duke, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Blue Devils came out on top in their last matchup 89-49 against Iona on Saturday.

Duke vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Duke vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 64, Colorado 58

Duke Schedule Analysis

The Blue Devils' signature victory this season came against the Virginia Tech Hokies, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 4). The Blue Devils secured the 66-55 win at home on January 26.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Devils are 8-6 (.571%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Duke is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

The Blue Devils have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26

57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5

44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 23) on January 1

77-62 at home over NC State (No. 24) on February 23

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes defeated the No. 8-ranked Utah Utes, 77-67, on January 6, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Buffaloes have 10 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Colorado has four wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1

71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils average 63.9 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while allowing 50.7 per outing (second in college basketball). They have a +423 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game.

In conference games, Duke averages fewer points per contest (60.2) than its season average (63.9).

Offensively, the Blue Devils have performed better when playing at home this season, scoring 69.1 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game in away games.

Duke is surrendering the same number of points when playing at home and in away games (50.2) this year.

The Blue Devils have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 56.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.5 points fewer than the 63.9 they've scored this year.

Colorado Performance Insights