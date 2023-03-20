Charlotte vs. Milwaukee: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Panthers (22-11) host the Charlotte 49ers (19-14) at Ocean Center on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on FloSports. There is no line set for the matchup.
Charlotte vs. Milwaukee Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FloSports
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
49ers Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 13 of the 49ers' 30 games with a set total.
- Charlotte has a 17-13-0 record against the spread this year.
- Charlotte has put together a 17-13-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 15-14-0 mark from Milwaukee.
Charlotte vs. Milwaukee Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Milwaukee
|78.6
|145.3
|74.1
|136.6
|146.6
|Charlotte
|66.7
|145.3
|62.5
|136.6
|129.3
Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The 49ers have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.
- The 49ers' 66.7 points per game are 7.4 fewer points than the 74.1 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 74.1 points, Charlotte is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
Milwaukee vs. Charlotte Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Milwaukee
|15-14-0
|17-12-0
|Charlotte
|17-13-0
|13-17-0
Charlotte vs. Milwaukee Home/Away Splits
|Milwaukee
|Charlotte
|15-3
|Home Record
|11-4
|6-7
|Away Record
|5-8
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.3
|69.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.6
|11-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
