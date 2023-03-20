Monday's game between the Charlotte 49ers (19-14) and the Milwaukee Panthers (22-11) at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 73-68 based on our computer prediction, with Charlotte securing the victory. Game time is at 7:30 PM on March 20.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Charlotte vs. Milwaukee Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: FloSports

Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Venue: Ocean Center

Charlotte vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 73, Milwaukee 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Charlotte vs. Milwaukee

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-5.1)

Charlotte (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 141.1

Milwaukee has gone 15-14-0 against the spread, while Charlotte's ATS record this season is 17-13-0. The Panthers are 17-12-0 and the 49ers are 13-17-0 in terms of hitting the over. Milwaukee has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the past 10 contests. Charlotte has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers put up 66.7 points per game (307th in college basketball) while allowing 62.5 per contest (18th in college basketball). They have a +136 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Charlotte is 344th in the nation at 28.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 28.2 its opponents average.

Charlotte connects on 8.0 three-pointers per game (103rd in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.7% from beyond the arc (22nd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34.1%.

Charlotte and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The 49ers commit 9.8 per game (21st in college basketball) and force 10.2 (326th in college basketball).

