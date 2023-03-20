The Milwaukee Panthers (22-11) face the Charlotte 49ers (19-14) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on FloSports.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Charlotte vs. Milwaukee matchup.

Charlotte vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Charlotte vs. Milwaukee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Charlotte Moneyline Milwaukee Moneyline

Charlotte vs. Milwaukee Betting Trends

Charlotte has put together a 19-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

49ers games have gone over the point total 12 out of 32 times this season.

Milwaukee has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Panthers games have gone over the point total 16 out of 30 times this season.

