The Milwaukee Panthers (22-11) face the Charlotte 49ers (19-14) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on FloSports.

Charlotte vs. Milwaukee Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Charlotte vs. Milwaukee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Charlotte vs. Milwaukee Betting Trends

  • Charlotte has put together a 19-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • 49ers games have gone over the point total 12 out of 32 times this season.
  • Milwaukee has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • Panthers games have gone over the point total 16 out of 30 times this season.

