The Charlotte 49ers (19-14) battle the Milwaukee Panthers (22-11) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloSports.

Charlotte vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

Charlotte Stats Insights

The 49ers are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Panthers allow to opponents.

Charlotte is 17-7 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Panthers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the 49ers sit at 344th.

The 66.7 points per game the 49ers put up are 7.4 fewer points than the Panthers give up (74.1).

Charlotte has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 74.1 points.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Charlotte has played better when playing at home this year, putting up 70.3 points per game, compared to 64.6 per game in away games.

The 49ers are allowing 61.4 points per game this year at home, which is 4.3 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (65.7).

When playing at home, Charlotte is making 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (8.1) than away from home (8.9). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in away games (39.2%).

