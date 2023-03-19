The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-5) will compete with the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (22-12) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips at 9:40 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Gonzaga vs. TCU matchup.

Gonzaga vs. TCU Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: TBS

Gonzaga vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Gonzaga vs. TCU Betting Trends

Gonzaga has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 19 out of 33 times this season.

TCU has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.

In the Horned Frogs' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Sportsbooks rate Gonzaga lower (sixth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (fourth-best).

The Bulldogs' national championship odds have decreased from +900 at the start of the season to +1400, the 77th-biggest change among all teams.

Gonzaga has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Horned Frogs were +4500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +3500, which is the 74th-biggest change in the country.

TCU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.

