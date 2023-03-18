The Charlotte 49ers (18-14) hope to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Ocean Center. The game airs on FloSports.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Charlotte vs. Western Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Western Carolina vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Western Carolina vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Charlotte Moneyline Western Carolina Moneyline

Western Carolina vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

Western Carolina has put together a 17-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Catamounts have covered the spread seven times this season (7-5 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Charlotte has covered 18 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

In the 49ers' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.