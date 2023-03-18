How to Watch Western Carolina vs. Charlotte on TV or Live Stream - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Charlotte 49ers (18-14) will attempt to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Ocean Center. The game airs on FloSports.
Western Carolina vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloSports
Western Carolina Stats Insights
- Western Carolina is 13-3 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 49ers sit at 352nd.
- The Catamounts put up 11.7 more points per game (74.5) than the 49ers give up to opponents (62.8).
- Western Carolina has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 66.7 points.
Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- Western Carolina is putting up more points at home (78.9 per game) than on the road (67.7).
- At home the Catamounts are giving up 65.8 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than they are on the road (73.3).
- Western Carolina makes more 3-pointers at home (9.6 per game) than on the road (7.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (31%).
Western Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|VMI
|W 85-66
|Ramsey Center
|3/4/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 69-57
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|3/5/2023
|Furman
|L 83-80
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|3/18/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Ocean Center
