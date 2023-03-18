The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (30-5) take on the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) with a Sweet 16 spot in the West Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Golden 1 Center.

UCLA vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT

UCLA Stats Insights

The Bruins make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

In games UCLA shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 22-1 overall.

The Bruins are the 120th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 157th.

The Bruins put up 11.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Wildcats give up (62.6).

When UCLA scores more than 62.6 points, it is 24-3.

Northwestern Stats Insights

This season, Northwestern has a 16-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Bruins are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 140th.

The Wildcats score an average of 67.9 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 60.1 the Bruins allow to opponents.

Northwestern has a 20-6 record when giving up fewer than 74.3 points.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison

Offensively UCLA has played better when playing at home this season, averaging 77.8 points per game, compared to 69.8 per game on the road.

In home games, the Bruins are giving up 3.9 fewer points per game (57.5) than away from home (61.4).

When it comes to total threes made, UCLA has fared better in home games this season, draining 6.6 per game, compared to 5.7 in away games. Meanwhile, it has produced a 33.9% three-point percentage in home games and a 37.1% mark in away games.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison

Northwestern is putting up fewer points at home (68.2 per game) than away (69.5).

In 2022-23 the Wildcats are giving up 8.1 fewer points per game at home (60.3) than away (68.4).

Northwestern makes more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (7.8). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than on the road (34.1%).

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 Oregon W 75-56 T-Mobile Arena 3/11/2023 Arizona L 61-59 T-Mobile Arena 3/16/2023 UNC Asheville W 86-53 Golden 1 Center 3/18/2023 Northwestern - Golden 1 Center

Northwestern Schedule