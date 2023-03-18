How to Watch the North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The No. 6 North Carolina Tar Heels (21-10) play the No. 11 St. John's Red Storm (23-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, starting at 4:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Scoring Comparison
- The Red Storm's 65.5 points per game are six more points than the 59.5 the Tar Heels allow.
- When it scores more than 59.5 points, St. John's (NY) is 21-2.
- North Carolina has an 18-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.5 points.
- The 69.2 points per game the Tar Heels score are 9.7 more points than the Red Storm allow (59.5).
- North Carolina is 18-6 when scoring more than 59.5 points.
- St. John's (NY) is 21-3 when allowing fewer than 69.2 points.
- The Tar Heels are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% lower than the Red Storm allow to opponents (42%).
- The Red Storm's 42.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.9 higher than the Tar Heels have given up.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Duke
|W 45-41
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|3/2/2023
|Clemson
|W 68-58
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/3/2023
|Duke
|L 44-40
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/18/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|Value City Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.