Saturday's game that pits the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-10) against the St. John's Red Storm (23-8) at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 67-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Carolina, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Tar Heels head into this matchup after a 44-40 loss to Duke on Friday.

North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 67, St. John's (NY) 60

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels registered their signature win of the season on January 8, when they defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 60-50.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Tar Heels are 7-9 (.438%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories, but also tied for the 35th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, North Carolina is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 8

73-64 over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 27

45-41 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 26

61-56 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 19

56-47 at home over NC State (No. 27) on January 15

North Carolina Performance Insights