Saturday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-10) and the St. John's Red Storm (23-8) at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 67-60 based on our computer prediction, with a favored North Carolina squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Tar Heels head into this game after a 44-40 loss to Duke on Friday.

North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 67, St. John's (NY) 60

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels' best victory this season came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 10). The Tar Heels brought home the 60-50 win at home on January 8.

The Tar Heels have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 19th-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 35th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, North Carolina is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.

North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 8

73-64 over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 27

45-41 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 26

61-56 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 19

56-47 at home over NC State (No. 27) on January 15

North Carolina Performance Insights