North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Value City Arena has the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-10) squaring off against the St. John's Red Storm (23-8) at 4:00 PM ET on March 18. Our computer prediction projects a 67-60 victory for North Carolina, who are favored by our model.
The Tar Heels head into this game after a 44-40 loss to Duke on Friday.
North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina 67, St. John's (NY) 60
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- On January 8, the Tar Heels registered their signature win of the season, a 60-50 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Tar Heels have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (seven), but also have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 losses (10).
- North Carolina has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).
North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 8
- 73-64 over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 27
- 45-41 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 26
- 61-56 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 19
- 56-47 at home over NC State (No. 26) on January 15
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels' +301 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.2 points per game (104th in college basketball) while allowing 59.5 per contest (58th in college basketball).
- Offensively, North Carolina is putting up 64.5 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (69.2 points per game) is 4.7 PPG higher.
- The Tar Heels score 73.7 points per game at home, compared to 64.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.5 points per contest.
- North Carolina is allowing 54.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (64.6).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Tar Heels have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 61.7 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 69.2 they've racked up over the course of this season.
