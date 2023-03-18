An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 4-seed Texas Longhorns (25-9) take the court against the No. 13 seed East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) on Saturday at Moody Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM.

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

East Carolina vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Lady Pirates score an average of 63.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 57.5 the Longhorns give up.

When it scores more than 57.5 points, East Carolina is 19-2.

Texas is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 63.3 points.

The Longhorns score 73.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 56.0 the Lady Pirates allow.

Texas has a 23-7 record when scoring more than 56.0 points.

When East Carolina allows fewer than 73.3 points, it is 19-9.

The Longhorns are making 44.0% of their shots from the field, 6% higher than the Lady Pirates allow to opponents (38.0%).

The Lady Pirates' 29.5 shooting percentage is 8.3 lower than the Longhorns have given up.

