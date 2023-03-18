How to Watch the East Carolina vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 4-seed Texas Longhorns (25-9) take the court against the No. 13 seed East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) on Saturday at Moody Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM.
East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
East Carolina vs. Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Pirates score an average of 63.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 57.5 the Longhorns give up.
- When it scores more than 57.5 points, East Carolina is 19-2.
- Texas is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 63.3 points.
- The Longhorns score 73.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 56.0 the Lady Pirates allow.
- Texas has a 23-7 record when scoring more than 56.0 points.
- When East Carolina allows fewer than 73.3 points, it is 19-9.
- The Longhorns are making 44.0% of their shots from the field, 6% higher than the Lady Pirates allow to opponents (38.0%).
- The Lady Pirates' 29.5 shooting percentage is 8.3 lower than the Longhorns have given up.
East Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/7/2023
|Tulane
|W 69-58
|Dickies Arena
|3/8/2023
|Memphis
|W 69-60
|Dickies Arena
|3/9/2023
|Houston
|W 46-44
|Dickies Arena
|3/18/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
