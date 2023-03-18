The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) and the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) play in the NCAA Tournament with a ticket to the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Amway Center, starting at 2:40 PM. Duke is a 3.5-point favorite in the Round of 32 matchup, which airs on CBS. The over/under is set at 128.5 for the matchup.

Duke vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -3.5 128.5

Duke vs Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Blue Devils have compiled a 16-18-0 record against the spread.

Duke has a record of 18-1, a 94.7% win rate, when it's favored by -175 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Blue Devils.

Tennessee is 16-16-0 against the spread this year.

The Volunteers have not lost in three games this year when given odds of +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Duke vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 27 79.4% 72.6 144 63.6 121.5 140.5 Tennessee 17 53.1% 71.4 144 57.9 121.5 133.7

Additional Duke vs Tennessee Insights & Trends

Duke has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 10-0 overall over its past 10 contests.

Four of Blue Devils' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Tennessee has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

Five of the Volunteers' past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Blue Devils average 72.6 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers give up.

Duke is 12-16 against the spread and 22-7 overall when scoring more than 57.9 points.

The Volunteers score 7.8 more points per game (71.4) than the Blue Devils allow their opponents to score (63.6).

Tennessee is 15-7 against the spread and 19-5 overall when it scores more than 63.6 points.

Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 16-18-0 12-12 13-21-0 Tennessee 16-16-0 0-0 14-18-0

Duke vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits

Duke Tennessee 16-0 Home Record 14-2 4-6 Away Record 4-6 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

