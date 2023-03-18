Top Players to Watch: Duke vs. Tennessee - Second Round
Kyle Filipowski and Santiago Vescovi are two players to watch on Saturday at 2:40 PM ET, when the Duke Blue Devils match up with the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Amway Center.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Duke vs. Tennessee
- Game Day: Saturday, March 18
- Game Time: 2:40 PM ET
- Arena: Amway Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
Duke's Last Game
Duke was victorious in its previous game against Oral Roberts, 74-51, on Thursday. Jeremy Roach was its top scorer with 23 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jeremy Roach
|23
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Dariq Whitehead
|13
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Mark Mitchell
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
Tennessee's Last Game
On Thursday, in its most recent game, Tennessee beat Louisiana 58-55. With 12 points, Tyreke Key was its leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyreke Key
|12
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jahmai Mashack
|11
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Uros Plavsic
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Duke Players to Watch
Filipowski paces his squad in both points (15.1) and rebounds (9) per contest, and also puts up 1.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Roach puts up 13.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Tyrese Proctor leads his squad in assists per contest (3.2), and also averages 9.2 points and 3.2 rebounds. Defensively, he totals 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Dereck Lively II is averaging 5.4 points, 1.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
Mark Mitchell puts up 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor.
Tennessee Players to Watch
Vescovi paces the Volunteers in scoring (12.6 points per game), and posts 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Zakai Zeigler is the Volunteers' top assist man (5.4 per game), and he averages 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.
Olivier Nkamhoua tops the Volunteers in rebounding (5 per game), and puts up 10.5 points and 2 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Julian Phillips gets the Volunteers 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
The Volunteers receive 4.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Jonas Aidoo.
Duke Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Filipowski
|15.9
|8.4
|2.2
|1.5
|0.3
|1
|Jeremy Roach
|15.7
|2.6
|3.5
|0.8
|0
|1.2
|Dereck Lively II
|7.2
|6.9
|1.4
|0.5
|2.7
|0.1
|Tyrese Proctor
|9.9
|2.9
|4.2
|0.8
|0
|1.6
|Mark Mitchell
|10.4
|4.8
|1.1
|0.8
|0.3
|0.6
Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Santiago Vescovi
|13.9
|5.1
|3.4
|1.4
|0
|3.2
|Olivier Nkamhoua
|9.5
|4.8
|2.2
|0.2
|0.3
|0.6
|Jahmai Mashack
|7.6
|2.4
|2.8
|1.7
|0.5
|0.6
|Jonas Aidoo
|5.4
|4.6
|0.9
|0.5
|1.5
|0
|Zakai Zeigler
|6.3
|0.7
|3.7
|1
|0
|1.1
