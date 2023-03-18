Saturday's game that pits the Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) versus the Duke Blue Devils (27-8) at Amway Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-65 in favor of Tennessee. Game time is at 2:40 PM ET on March 18.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus Duke. The total is currently listed at 128.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Duke vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Line: Duke -3.5

Duke -3.5 Point Total: 128.5

128.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -175, Tennessee +145

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Duke vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 67, Duke 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+3.5)



Tennessee (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (128.5)



Duke has compiled a 16-18-0 record against the spread this season, while Tennessee is 16-16-0. The Blue Devils have gone over the point total in 13 games, while Volunteers games have gone over 14 times. The two teams score 144 points per game, 15.5 more points than this matchup's total. Duke is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 contests, while Tennessee has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils' +315 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.6 points per game (156th in college basketball) while giving up 63.6 per outing (30th in college basketball).

Duke wins the rebound battle by an average of 8.1 boards. It is collecting 35.9 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.8 per contest.

Duke hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball) at a 33.7% rate (207th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make while shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc.

The Blue Devils' 96.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 101st in college basketball, and the 84.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 29th in college basketball.

Duke and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Blue Devils commit 11.4 per game (132nd in college basketball) and force 10.5 (304th in college basketball play).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.