The No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) are ready for their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) on Saturday at 2:40 PM. The winner moves on to the Sweet 16 in the East Region bracket.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Duke vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Duke has covered 16 times in 35 chances against the spread this season.

A total of 14 out of the Blue Devils' 35 games this season have hit the over.

Tennessee has put together a 17-17-0 ATS record so far this season.

Volunteers games have hit the over 13 out of 34 times this year.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Sportsbooks rate Duke higher (10th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (13th-best).

The Blue Devils have experienced the 80th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +1600 at the start of the season to +2000.

Duke's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.