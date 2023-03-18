Saturday's contest features the Duke Blue Devils (25-6) and the Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) clashing at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-47 victory for heavily favored Duke according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on March 18.

Their last time out, the Blue Devils lost 58-37 to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Duke vs. Iona Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Duke vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 69, Iona 47

Duke Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Blue Devils defeated the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies, 66-55, on January 26.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Blue Devils are 8-6 (.571%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.

Duke has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (nine).

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26

57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 1

44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3

77-62 at home over NC State (No. 25) on February 23

Duke Performance Insights