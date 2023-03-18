Saturday's contest that pits the Duke Blue Devils (25-6) versus the Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) at Cameron Indoor Stadium is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-46 in favor of Duke, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on March 18.

The Blue Devils fell in their last game 58-37 against Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Duke vs. Iona Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Duke vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 69, Iona 46

Duke Schedule Analysis

The Blue Devils defeated the No. 4-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies, 66-55, on January 26, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Blue Devils are 8-6 (.571%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Duke has nine wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26

57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5

44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 22) on January 1

77-62 at home over NC State (No. 27) on February 23

Iona Schedule Analysis

The Lady Gaels' best win this season came in a 47-42 victory against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on January 14.

Iona has 22 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 144) on January 14

57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 144) on December 17

61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 226) on February 2

63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 226) on January 2

67-66 over Siena (No. 230) on March 10

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils have a +383 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 63.1 points per game to rank 225th in college basketball and are allowing 50.8 per outing to rank second in college basketball.

With 60.2 points per game in ACC tilts, Duke is tallying 2.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (63.1 PPG).

Offensively, the Blue Devils have played better at home this year, scoring 67.6 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game away from home.

Duke is ceding 50.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.1 more points than it is allowing in away games (50.2).

In their last 10 games, the Blue Devils have been scoring 52.8 points per game, an average that's much lower than the 63.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Iona Performance Insights