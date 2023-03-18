Saturday's contest between the Duke Blue Devils (25-6) and Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) squaring off at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 69-46 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Duke, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 9:30 PM ET on March 18.

In their last time out, the Blue Devils lost 58-37 to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Duke vs. Iona Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Duke vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 69, Iona 46

Duke Schedule Analysis

On January 26, the Blue Devils registered their signature win of the season, a 66-55 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Blue Devils are 8-6 (.571%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.

Duke has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (nine).

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26

57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5

44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 22) on January 1

77-62 at home over NC State (No. 27) on February 23

Iona Schedule Analysis

Against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on January 14, the Lady Gaels secured their best win of the season, a 47-42 road victory.

Iona has 22 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14

57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17

61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 225) on February 2

63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 225) on January 2

67-66 over Siena (No. 230) on March 10

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils have a +383 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 63.1 points per game to rank 225th in college basketball and are allowing 50.8 per contest to rank second in college basketball.

Offensively, Duke is tallying 60.2 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (63.1 points per game) is 2.9 PPG higher.

The Blue Devils are putting up 67.6 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 63.5 points per contest.

Defensively Duke has been worse in home games this season, surrendering 50.3 points per game, compared to 50.2 on the road.

The Blue Devils have been putting up 52.8 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's much lower than the 63.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Iona Performance Insights