When the Charlotte 49ers (18-14) and Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15) square off at Ocean Center on Saturday at 6:30 PM ET, Aly Khalifa and Tyzhaun Claude will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on FloSports.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Charlotte vs. Western Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Charlotte's Last Game

In its most recent game, Charlotte lost to Middle Tennessee on Thursday, 66-65. Its leading scorer was Khalifa with 14 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Aly Khalifa 14 7 4 0 1 2 Lu'Cye Patterson 14 3 1 0 1 1 Brice Williams 13 3 2 0 0 1

Charlotte Players to Watch

Khalifa leads the 49ers at 6.5 rebounds per game, while also posting 2.7 assists and 11.9 points.

Brice Williams posts 13.4 points and 0.9 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5 rebounds, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 40.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Lu'Cye Patterson is tops on his team in assists per game (2.8), and also averages 9.8 points and 3.4 rebounds. Defensively, he totals 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Montre' Gipson is posting 7.5 points, 2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 7.8 points, 0.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Charlotte Top Performers (Last 10 Games)