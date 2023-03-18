Saturday's contest features the Charlotte 49ers (18-14) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15) clashing at Ocean Center (on March 18) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-65 victory for Charlotte.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Charlotte vs. Western Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: FloSports

Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Venue: Ocean Center

Charlotte vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 71, Western Carolina 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Charlotte vs. Western Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-6.1)

Charlotte (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 136.7

Charlotte's record against the spread so far this season is 17-13-0, and Western Carolina's is 16-12-0. A total of 13 out of the 49ers' games this season have hit the over, and 12 of the Catamounts' games have gone over. Over the past 10 games, Charlotte is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall while Western Carolina has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +127 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.7 points per game (307th in college basketball) and give up 62.8 per outing (22nd in college basketball).

Charlotte grabs 27.9 rebounds per game (348th in college basketball) compared to the 28.1 of its opponents.

Charlotte connects on 8 three-pointers per game (104th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7. It shoots 37.7% from deep while its opponents hit 34.7% from long range.

The 49ers' 98.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 60th in college basketball, and the 92.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 214th in college basketball.

Charlotte has committed 9.9 turnovers per game (22nd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.3 (318th in college basketball).

