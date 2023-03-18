The Charlotte 49ers (18-14) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Ocean Center. It will air at 6:30 PM ET on FloSports.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Charlotte vs. Western Carolina matchup.

Charlotte vs. Western Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Charlotte vs. Western Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Charlotte Moneyline Western Carolina Moneyline

Charlotte vs. Western Carolina Betting Trends

  • Charlotte is 18-13-0 ATS this season.
  • 49ers games have hit the over 12 out of 31 times this season.
  • Western Carolina has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
  • The Catamounts and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 30 times this year.

