How to Watch Charlotte vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Charlotte 49ers (18-14) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Ocean Center. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on FloSports.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Charlotte vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloSports
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Charlotte Stats Insights
- This season, the 49ers have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 44% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have hit.
- Charlotte has a 16-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44% from the field.
- The 49ers are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Catamounts sit at 64th.
- The 49ers score just 4.2 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Catamounts allow (70.9).
- When Charlotte scores more than 70.9 points, it is 9-2.
Charlotte Home & Away Comparison
- Charlotte is posting 70.3 points per game at home. Away from home, it is averaging 64.6 points per contest.
- The 49ers are ceding 61.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 4.3 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (65.7).
- Charlotte is averaging 8.1 threes per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.8 fewer threes and 0.7000000000000028% points worse than it is averaging when playing on the road (8.9, 39.2%).
Charlotte Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|@ UTSA
|L 78-73
|UTSA Convocation Center
|3/4/2023
|UAB
|L 93-91
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|3/9/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|L 66-65
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/18/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|Ocean Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.