How to Watch Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) meet the No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, tipping off at 6:50 PM.
Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: TNT
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).
- Purdue is 14-1 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
- The Knights are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at ninth.
- The Boilermakers score 73.1 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 74.5 the Knights give up.
- Purdue is 16-0 when scoring more than 74.5 points.
Fairleigh Dickinson Stats Insights
- The Knights are shooting 45.6% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 41.7% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Fairleigh Dickinson has a 15-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
- The Knights are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 16th.
- The Knights put up 15.3 more points per game (78.0) than the Boilermakers give up (62.7).
- When Fairleigh Dickinson gives up fewer than 73.1 points, it is 10-1.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Purdue has fared better in home games this season, putting up 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, the Boilermakers are surrendering 61.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they are allowing 64.3.
- Purdue is averaging 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.0 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).
Fairleigh Dickinson Home & Away Comparison
- Fairleigh Dickinson is putting up more points at home (81.5 per game) than away (73.7).
- In 2022-23 the Knights are allowing 2.7 fewer points per game at home (72.9) than away (75.6).
- At home, Fairleigh Dickinson knocks down 9.0 treys per game, 1.8 more than it averages away (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.6%) than on the road (31.8%).
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Rutgers
|W 70-65
|United Center
|3/11/2023
|Ohio State
|W 80-66
|United Center
|3/12/2023
|Penn State
|W 67-65
|United Center
|3/17/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Nationwide Arena
Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|W 70-50
|Rothman Center
|3/7/2023
|@ Merrimack
|L 67-66
|Hammel Court
|3/15/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 84-61
|UD Arena
|3/17/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Nationwide Arena
