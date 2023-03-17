NC State vs. Creighton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The No. 11 NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) are 5.5-point underdogs to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) on Friday. Here are some insights into this 6-11 matchup in the South Region bracket that tips off at 4:00 PM, live on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 149.5 points.
NC State vs. Creighton Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Where: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Creighton
|-5.5
|149.5
Wolf Pack Betting Records & Stats
- NC State has played 11 games this season that finished with a combined score above 149.5 points.
- The average over/under for NC State's contests this season is 149, 0.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- NC State has a 15-14-0 record against the spread this year.
- NC State has been an underdog in 12 games this season and has come away with the win four times (33.3%) in those contests.
- The Wolf Pack have a record of 1-4 when they're set as an underdog of +180 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- NC State has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
NC State vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Creighton
|12
|42.9%
|76.6
|154.8
|68.5
|139.3
|145.3
|NC State
|11
|37.9%
|78.2
|154.8
|70.8
|139.3
|147.7
Additional NC State Insights & Trends
- NC State has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Four of the Wolf Pack's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Wolf Pack's 78.2 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 68.5 the Bluejays allow.
- When it scores more than 68.5 points, NC State is 13-10 against the spread and 22-5 overall.
Creighton vs. NC State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Creighton
|13-15-0
|8-9
|12-16-0
|NC State
|15-14-0
|3-2
|15-14-0
NC State vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits
|Creighton
|NC State
|13-2
|Home Record
|15-2
|5-6
|Away Record
|4-6
|5-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|79.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.3
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.7
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-7-0
