How to Watch the NC State vs. Princeton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 7-seed NC State Wolfpack (20-11) take the court against the No. 10 seed Princeton Tigers (23-5) on Friday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN
NC State vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up an average of 65.6 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 62.5 the Wolfpack give up.
- When it scores more than 62.5 points, Princeton is 16-1.
- NC State's record is 16-1 when it allows fewer than 65.6 points.
- The 71.1 points per game the Wolfpack score are 18.6 more points than the Tigers give up (52.5).
- NC State has an 18-9 record when putting up more than 52.5 points.
- When Princeton gives up fewer than 71.1 points, it is 21-4.
- This season the Wolfpack are shooting 43.5% from the field, only 0.9% lower than the Tigers give up.
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 68-63
|Reynolds Coliseum
|3/2/2023
|Syracuse
|W 83-58
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/3/2023
|Notre Dame
|L 66-60
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
