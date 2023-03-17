A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 7-seed NC State Wolfpack (20-11) take the court against the No. 10 seed Princeton Tigers (23-5) on Friday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM.

NC State vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers put up an average of 65.6 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 62.5 the Wolfpack give up.
  • When it scores more than 62.5 points, Princeton is 16-1.
  • NC State's record is 16-1 when it allows fewer than 65.6 points.
  • The 71.1 points per game the Wolfpack score are 18.6 more points than the Tigers give up (52.5).
  • NC State has an 18-9 record when putting up more than 52.5 points.
  • When Princeton gives up fewer than 71.1 points, it is 21-4.
  • This season the Wolfpack are shooting 43.5% from the field, only 0.9% lower than the Tigers give up.

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 Pittsburgh W 68-63 Reynolds Coliseum
3/2/2023 Syracuse W 83-58 Greensboro Coliseum
3/3/2023 Notre Dame L 66-60 Greensboro Coliseum
3/17/2023 Princeton - Jon M. Huntsman Center

