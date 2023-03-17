Friday's contest at Jon M. Huntsman Center has the NC State Wolfpack (20-11) taking on the Princeton Tigers (23-5) at 10:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-62 victory for NC State, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Wolfpack lost their most recent game 66-60 against Notre Dame on Friday.

NC State vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

NC State vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 64, Princeton 62

NC State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Wolfpack took down the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes, 94-81, on December 1.

The Wolfpack have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six), but also have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 losses (eight).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, NC State is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

NC State 2022-23 Best Wins

94-81 on the road over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on December 1

69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29

77-66 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 16

63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 21) on January 22

65-54 on the road over Georgia (No. 33) on December 5

NC State Performance Insights