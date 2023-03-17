NC State vs. Princeton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest at Jon M. Huntsman Center has the NC State Wolfpack (20-11) taking on the Princeton Tigers (23-5) at 10:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-62 victory for NC State, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Wolfpack lost their most recent game 66-60 against Notre Dame on Friday.
NC State vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
NC State vs. Princeton Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 64, Princeton 62
NC State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Wolfpack took down the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes, 94-81, on December 1.
- The Wolfpack have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six), but also have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 losses (eight).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, NC State is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.
NC State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 94-81 on the road over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on December 1
- 69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
- 77-66 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 16
- 63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 21) on January 22
- 65-54 on the road over Georgia (No. 33) on December 5
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack average 71.1 points per game (67th in college basketball) while allowing 62.5 per contest (124th in college basketball). They have a +265 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game.
- NC State's offense has been worse in ACC matchups this season, putting up 65.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 71.1 PPG.
- The Wolfpack are putting up 75.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.4 more points than they're averaging in away games (63.5).
- NC State is surrendering 59.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 8.3 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (67.6).
- The Wolfpack have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 64.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 6.6 points fewer than the 71.1 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.