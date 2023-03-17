NC State vs. Princeton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's game features the NC State Wolfpack (20-11) and the Princeton Tigers (23-5) matching up at Jon M. Huntsman Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 64-62 victory for NC State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Wolfpack enter this game on the heels of a 66-60 loss to Notre Dame on Friday.
NC State vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
NC State vs. Princeton Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 64, Princeton 62
NC State Schedule Analysis
- The Wolfpack defeated the No. 3-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 94-81, on December 1, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolfpack are 6-8 (.429%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins, but also tied for the 43rd-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, NC State is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.
NC State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 94-81 on the road over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on December 1
- 69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
- 63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 19) on January 22
- 77-66 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 16
- 65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 38) on December 11
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game (scoring 71.1 points per game to rank 67th in college basketball while allowing 62.5 per contest to rank 127th in college basketball) and have a +265 scoring differential overall.
- With 65.2 points per game in ACC matchups, NC State is averaging 5.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (71.1 PPG).
- The Wolfpack are scoring 75.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 12.4 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (63.5).
- In 2022-23, NC State is giving up 59.3 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 67.6.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Wolfpack have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 64.5 points per contest over that span compared to the 71.1 they've put up over the course of this season.
