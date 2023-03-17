The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) play the No. 11 NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 4:00 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. NC State matchup.

NC State vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: TNT

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

NC State vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

NC State vs. Creighton Betting Trends

NC State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

The Wolf Pack are 4-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.

Creighton is 14-17-0 ATS this season.

A total of 13 out of the Bluejays' 31 games this season have gone over the point total.

NC State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Wolf Pack have experienced the 58th-biggest change this season, improving from +35000 at the start to +30000.

The implied probability of NC State winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.