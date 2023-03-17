Marquette vs. Vermont: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) and the No. 15 seed Vermont Catamounts (23-10) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 2:45 PM. Marquette is favored by 10.5 points in the contest, which airs on CBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 2-15 matchup when filling out your brackets. The matchup's over/under is set at 143.5.
Marquette vs. Vermont Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Nationwide Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Marquette
|-10.5
|143.5
Marquette vs Vermont Betting Records & Stats
- The Golden Eagles have gone 19-11-0 ATS this season.
- Marquette has been at least a -650 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Golden Eagles.
- So far this year, Vermont has put together a 17-11-0 record against the spread.
- The Catamounts have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +450.
- Vermont has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Marquette vs. Vermont Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Marquette
|20
|66.7%
|79.9
|152.9
|70.6
|137.2
|150.1
|Vermont
|8
|28.6%
|73
|152.9
|66.6
|137.2
|136.9
Additional Marquette vs Vermont Insights & Trends
- Marquette is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Eagles have gone over the total four times.
- Vermont has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Catamounts have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
- The Golden Eagles put up 13.3 more points per game (79.9) than the Catamounts give up (66.6).
- Marquette has a 16-9 record against the spread and a 24-5 record overall when scoring more than 66.6 points.
- The Catamounts put up only 2.4 more points per game (73) than the Golden Eagles give up (70.6).
- When it scores more than 70.6 points, Vermont is 10-4 against the spread and 16-2 overall.
Marquette vs. Vermont Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Marquette
|19-11-0
|4-6
|15-15-0
|Vermont
|17-11-0
|1-0
|14-14-0
Marquette vs. Vermont Home/Away Splits
|Marquette
|Vermont
|16-1
|Home Record
|13-1
|8-4
|Away Record
|9-6
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|8-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80
|79.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.2
|11-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-6-0
