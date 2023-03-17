The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) will look to beat the No. 11 seed Providence Friars (21-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. This contest tips off at 7:10 PM.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Kentucky vs. Providence matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kentucky vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Providence Betting Trends

Kentucky has covered 15 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total 20 out of 32 times this season.

Providence has covered 17 times in 29 chances against the spread this year.

In the Friars' 29 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Kentucky is 14th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much higher than its computer rankings (21st-best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have experienced the 66th-biggest change this season, falling from +900 at the start to +4000.

Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

Providence Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 The Friars have experienced the 35th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +11000 at the start of the season to +25000.

With odds of +25000, Providence has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

