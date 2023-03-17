Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference will clash when the fourth-place Toronto Maple Leafs (40-18-9) host the second-place Carolina Hurricanes (44-14-8) on Friday, March 17 at Scotiabank Arena.

Check out the Maple Leafs-Hurricanes matchup on NHL Network, TVAS, TSN4, and BSSO.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, TVAS, TSN4, and BSSO
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/6/2022 Hurricanes Maple Leafs 3-1 TOR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes concede 2.5 goals per game (166 in total), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Hurricanes have 218 goals this season (3.3 per game), 15th in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 29 goals over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 66 25 36 61 53 36 45.1%
Sebastian Aho 59 27 29 56 46 51 51.7%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Brent Burns 66 12 38 50 43 43 100%
Shayne Gostisbehere 59 12 23 35 48 26 -

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

  • The Maple Leafs have given up 179 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Maple Leafs score the 10th-most goals in the league (227 total, 3.4 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 33 goals during that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Mitchell Marner 67 24 62 86 70 91 0%
William Nylander 67 35 44 79 31 59 41.1%
Auston Matthews 60 31 36 67 46 56 53.4%
John Tavares 66 30 35 65 47 42 58.4%
Michael Bunting 67 20 23 43 35 40 33.3%

