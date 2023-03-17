As they ready for a game against the Philadelphia 76ers (46-22), the Charlotte Hornets (22-49) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 17 at Spectrum Center.

The Hornets fell in their most recent game 120-104 against the Cavaliers on Tuesday. The Hornets got a team-leading 28 points from Kelly Oubre Jr. in the loss.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Martin SF Out Knee 5.0 3.4 1.6 LaMelo Ball PG Out For Season Ankle 23.3 6.4 8.4 James Bouknight SG Out Ankle 4.3 2.0 1.1 Mark Williams C Out Thumb 8.2 6.4 0.4

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Jalen McDaniels: Questionable (Hip)

Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH+

Hornets Season Insights

The Hornets average just 0.9 more points per game (111.6) than the 76ers give up (110.7).

Charlotte has put together a 19-22 record in games it scores more than 110.7 points.

While the Hornets are averaging 111.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, amassing 105.6 points per contest.

Charlotte makes 10.7 three-pointers per game (25th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents.

The Hornets average 110.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in league), and give up 114 points per 100 possessions (22nd in NBA).

Hornets vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -10.5 228.5

