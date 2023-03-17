Friday's game at Jon M. Huntsman Center has the Utah Utes (25-4) taking on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (29-4) at 7:30 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-62 victory as our model heavily favors Utah.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are coming off of a 74-61 victory against High Point in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Gardner-Webb vs. Utah Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Gardner-Webb vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 84, Gardner-Webb 62

Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis

When the Runnin' Bulldogs defeated the East Carolina Lady Pirates, the No. 83 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-59 on December 15, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

Gardner-Webb has 26 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, the most in the country.

Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins

67-59 at home over East Carolina (No. 83) on December 15

62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 158) on December 1

82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 177) on November 19

67-61 at home over High Point (No. 228) on December 31

86-68 on the road over High Point (No. 228) on January 28

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights