Wake Forest vs. Morgan State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-16) and Morgan State Lady Bears (17-11) matching up at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-50 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Wake Forest, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on March 16.
In their last outing on Friday, the Demon Deacons suffered a 74-48 loss to Louisville.
Wake Forest vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Wake Forest vs. Morgan State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wake Forest 68, Morgan State 50
Wake Forest Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season on January 26, the Demon Deacons beat the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team (No. 19) in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-57.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Demon Deacons are 2-12 (.143%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins, but also tied for the seventh-most losses.
- Wake Forest has five wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.
Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-57 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 26
- 65-54 over Florida State (No. 26) on March 2
- 55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on January 29
- 69-64 at home over Clemson (No. 60) on February 5
- 59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 75) on December 22
Wake Forest Performance Insights
- The Demon Deacons have a -16 scoring differential, putting up 59.3 points per game (293rd in college basketball) and allowing 59.8 (67th in college basketball).
- In conference games, Wake Forest puts up fewer points per game (55.4) than its season average (59.3).
- Offensively, the Demon Deacons have fared better at home this year, averaging 63.7 points per game, compared to 54.7 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, Wake Forest has played better in home games this season, giving up 54.7 points per game, compared to 64.9 in road games.
- The Demon Deacons have been putting up 57.2 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 59.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
