UNC Asheville vs. UCLA: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (29-5) and the No. 15 UNC Asheville Bulldogs (27-7) square off on Thursday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening-round matchup tips off at 10:05 PM.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCLA vs. UNC Asheville matchup.
UNC Asheville vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
UNC Asheville vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|UNC Asheville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-17.5)
|135.5
|-5000
|+1350
|DraftKings
|UCLA (-17.5)
|135.5
|-2400
|+1200
|PointsBet
|UCLA (-18)
|134.5
|-2500
|+1200
UNC Asheville vs. UCLA Betting Trends
- UNC Asheville has compiled a 17-14-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 17.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- UCLA has put together a 19-13-2 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Bruins' 34 games have hit the over.
UNC Asheville Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +500000
- UNC Asheville, based on its national championship odds (+500000), ranks significantly better (60th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (154th).
- With odds of +500000, UNC Asheville has been given a 0% chance of winning the national championship.
